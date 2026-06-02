LONGi recognized as one of Fortune China's most admired companies in 2026

Fortune China officially released its "2026 Fortune China Most Admired Companies List." LONGi was selected for the list, standing out from many outstanding companies due to its exceptional performance in technological innovation, global influence, social responsibility, and other dimensions. This recognition signifies that LONGi, as a representative of China's clean energy industry, has earned high acclaim from an internationally authoritative media outlet for its reputation and comprehensive strength on the global business stage.

As an important benchmark for measuring, evaluating, and showcasing the all-round development of Chinese companies, Fortune China's "Most Admired Companies" list aims to identify Chinese enterprises that excel in the business realm and earn respect from all sectors of society. Through rigorous corporate surveys and evaluations by industry experts, the list not only examines financial performance but also deeply assesses comprehensive capabilities in technological innovation, brand reputation, management quality, and social responsibility. LONGi's inclusion on this list fully reflects the industry's high recognition of its ability to navigate industry cycles and adhere to a differentiated development path.Currently, the global photovoltaic industry is undergoing a profound adjustment. Faced with supply chain fluctuations and market competition, LONGi continues to focus on technological R&D and innovation, firmly advancing the industrialization of BC (Back Contact) cell and module technologies to provide customers with higher-value technology options. In addition, LONGi is expanding its applications in the energy storage sector. In April 2026, the company released its "Full-Stack LONGi ONE" Solar-plus-Storage integration strategy. Through fully in-house developed native integration technologies, LONGi has launched a full-scenario product matrix covering large-scale power stations to industrial and commercial parks, aiming to improve system efficiency and safety. Leveraging its mature brand strength, global channels, and service network, LONGi is gradually entering the market with a "service-first" approach, driving the transformation from a PV product supplier to an integrated solar-storage solution provider.LONGi has also set an outstanding example in globalization and sustainable development. As an industry pioneer that has issued nine consecutive social responsibility/sustainability reports, LONGi is the first Chinese PV company to receive target certification from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). It has deeply integrated ESG and sustainable development concepts into its strategy, operations, and supply chain processes. Just last month (May), LONGi once again ranked on the "2026 Fortune China ESG Impact List" thanks to its sustained efforts in corporate governance, climate action, nature positivity, and other dimensions, demonstrating its resilient strength amid market turbulence.Looking ahead, LONGi will continue to uphold its innovation-driven approach, deepen its Solar-plus-Storage integration strategy, closely align with the national "Dual Carbon" strategic goals, pursue its long-term commitment to doing good through business with higher standards, and earn more trust and respect from the world through concrete actions.