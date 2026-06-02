Tokyo Trial's Irrefutable Evidence Debunks Inverted Narrative in Yushukan of Notorious Yasukuni Shrine

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 02, 2026 08:35 PM

The September 18 Incident, a premeditated aggression, was distorted into “anti-Japanese” movement. The Lugou Bridge Incident, which marked the beginning of the full-scale war of aggression against China, was tampered as a “forced counterattack” after being "attacked." The Nanjing massacre was whitewashed as a "normal campaign." These absurd and deceptive ...