Visa-free policies fuel 35.3% surge in Beijing's inbound tourism

Foreign tourists visit the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2026. Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel." As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. (Photo: Xinhua)

Foreign tourists visit the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 12, 2026. Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel." As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Russian tourist interacts with a robot at a store of Unitree Robotics in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026. Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel." As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. (Photo: Xinhua)

A foreign tourist records with a Chinese-brand pocket camera at the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 2, 2026. Beijing received a total of 2.667 million inbound tourists in the first five months of this year, up 35.3 percent year-on-year, demonstrating the rising popularity of "China Travel." As of May 11, the number of exits and entries by foreign nationals at Beijing ports had surpassed 2.55 million, accounting for 32 percent of the total inbound and outbound passenger volume and registering a year-on-year growth of 33.6 percent. (Photo: Xinhua)