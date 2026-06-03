Tianjin Int'l Shipping Industry Expo kicks off

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a view of the opening ceremony of the 4th Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo in north China's Tianjin. With the theme of "Shipping to the World and Navigating towards the Future," the expo kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. This year's expo has attracted over 400 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 60,000 visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants view exhibits during the 4th Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo in north China's Tianjin, on June 2, 2026. With the theme of "Shipping to the World and Navigating towards the Future," the expo kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. This year's expo has attracted over 400 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 60,000 visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A participant views exhibits during the 4th Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo in north China's Tianjin, on June 2, 2026. With the theme of "Shipping to the World and Navigating towards the Future," the expo kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. This year's expo has attracted over 400 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 60,000 visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

Participants view exhibits during the 4th Tianjin International Shipping Industry Expo in north China's Tianjin, on June 2, 2026. With the theme of "Shipping to the World and Navigating towards the Future," the expo kicked off in Tianjin on Tuesday. This year's expo has attracted over 400 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 60,000 visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)