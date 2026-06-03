Opening ceremony of media tour held in Baoxing County of China's Sichuan

People perform during the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Photo: Xinhua)

Journalists tour a museum about the origin of giant pandas in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Photo: Xinhua)

People perform during the opening ceremony of a media tour in Baoxing County of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on June 2, 2026. A media tour of national parks was launched in Baoxing County on Tuesday. Over 140 people participated in the opening ceremony. (Photo: Xinhua)