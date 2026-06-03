Ecology of Ulan Suhai Lake in China's Inner Mongolia improved

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a marina at Ulan Suhai Lake in Urad Front Banner of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulan Suhai Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Yellow River basin. In recent years, local authorities have taken multiple measures to improve the ecology of the lake area. By making good use of the water replenishment from the Yellow River while strictly controlling sources of pollution, the lake's ecology has been improving year by year. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows a view of Ulan Suhai Lake in Urad Front Banner of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulan Suhai Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Yellow River basin. In recent years, local authorities have taken multiple measures to improve the ecology of the lake area. By making good use of the water replenishment from the Yellow River while strictly controlling sources of pollution, the lake's ecology has been improving year by year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows tourists visiting Ulan Suhai Lake in Urad Front Banner of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The Ulan Suhai Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Yellow River basin. In recent years, local authorities have taken multiple measures to improve the ecology of the lake area. By making good use of the water replenishment from the Yellow River while strictly controlling sources of pollution, the lake's ecology has been improving year by year. (Photo: Xinhua)

A waterfowl forages at the Jiupaigan artificial wetland in Urad Front Banner of Bayannur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 31, 2026. The Ulan Suhai Lake is the largest freshwater lake in the Yellow River basin. In recent years, local authorities have taken multiple measures to improve the ecology of the lake area. By making good use of the water replenishment from the Yellow River while strictly controlling sources of pollution, the lake's ecology has been improving year by year. (Photo: Xinhua)