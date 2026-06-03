Rural children chase football dreams at primary school in China's Anhui

Children sprint on a slope near the Tongma dike of Yangtze River during a football training session in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. Nestled at the junction of Anhui, Hubei and Jiangxi provinces, Huikou Town in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, is the first riverside town greeted by the Yangtze River as it flows into Anhui. Stretching alongside the town is the Tongma dike, a flood barrier that shields the riverside land. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children attend a football training session at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children attend a football training session at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Children compete during an intra-class match at Huikou Central Primary School in Susong County of Anqing, east China's Anhui Province, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)