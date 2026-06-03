Asia-Pacific Community: Chinese EVs weave into fabric of Indonesian daily life

Chinese-brand electric cars are seen on a road in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2, 2026. According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries, battery electric vehicle sales in Indonesia reached 33,150 units in the first quarter of 2026, surging 95.9 percent year on year. Notably, Chinese brands now command nearly 90 percent of this burgeoning market, winning over a diverse range of local consumers. (Photo: Xinhua)

Customers view Chinese-brand electric cars in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2, 2026. According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries, battery electric vehicle sales in Indonesia reached 33,150 units in the first quarter of 2026, surging 95.9 percent year on year. Notably, Chinese brands now command nearly 90 percent of this burgeoning market, winning over a diverse range of local consumers. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Chinese-brand electric car is seen on a road in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, June 2, 2026. According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries, battery electric vehicle sales in Indonesia reached 33,150 units in the first quarter of 2026, surging 95.9 percent year on year. Notably, Chinese brands now command nearly 90 percent of this burgeoning market, winning over a diverse range of local consumers. (Photo: Xinhua)

Customers view a Chinese-brand electric car in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 2, 2026. According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries, battery electric vehicle sales in Indonesia reached 33,150 units in the first quarter of 2026, surging 95.9 percent year on year. Notably, Chinese brands now command nearly 90 percent of this burgeoning market, winning over a diverse range of local consumers. (Photo: Xinhua)

On the bustling streets of Jakarta, electric vehicles (EV) sporting distinctive blue license plates are weaving through the heavy traffic in ever-growing numbers.From the vibrant core of the capital city to the bustling regional hubs across the archipelago, Chinese EV brands are steadily becoming part of daily life for Indonesian families.According to data from the Association of Indonesian Automotive Industries, battery electric vehicle sales in Indonesia reached 33,150 units in the first quarter of 2026, surging 95.9 percent year on year. Notably, Chinese brands now command nearly 90 percent of this burgeoning market, winning over a diverse range of local consumers.For many Indonesians, the initial draw of a Chinese EV is rooted in a very practical concern: the household budget.Agus Riyanto, a 57-year-old retiree living in Bogor, West Java, recently replaced his family's conventional gasoline-powered car with a Chinese electric vehicle. Before retiring, he worked for a local state-owned enterprise."For me, the biggest reason is simple -- it saves money," Agus said. "Fuel prices may not have gone up yet, but global conditions are changing so fast that nobody knows what will happen next. At least electricity costs are more stable, and I can charge the car near my home instead of queuing at a gas station."As tensions in the Middle East continue to haunt global energy markets, more Indonesian consumers are beginning to rethink the long-term costs of owning gasoline vehicles. Although Indonesia has not adjusted major fuel prices so far, expectations of possible future increases are giving more consumers another reason to consider electric vehicles.Della Hernita, who works at a private university in Jakarta, has been looking at the issue from a longer-term perspective. She and her husband recently ordered a BYD Sealion 7."At first, we only thought about reducing commuting costs, but later we realized the maintenance expenses are also lower. Over time, the difference becomes very noticeable," Della said. "Of course, we also want to choose a more sustainable lifestyle."The shift is also being shaped by urban transportation policies.In Jakarta, traffic restriction measures based on odd and even license plate numbers have long been implemented on certain roads to ease congestion.For Satriyo, who commutes regularly between Jakarta and Bogor, the convenience offered by electric vehicles has become another important factor.Not long ago, he purchased a Wuling Air EV. "I travel between Jakarta and Bogor every day. Electric vehicles are exempt from the odd-even traffic restrictions, and that matters a lot to me," Satriyo said. "Sometimes what you save is not just fuel money, but time."For many Indonesian consumers, Chinese brands are becoming attractive not only because of their prices, but also because of their rapid technological progress."In the past, many people thought Chinese cars were only cheap," Satriyo said. "Now people realize the technology is actually very advanced, especially in batteries and smart systems."At the same time, Indonesia's expanding charging infrastructure is strengthening consumer confidence in electric vehicles.Data from Indonesia's state electricity company PT PLN showed that the number of public EV charging stations in the country increased from 1,081 in 2023 to 3,233 in 2024, representing a year-on-year increase of 299 percent. In 2025, PLN added another 4,655 public charging stations across 3,007 locations nationwide. PT PLN president director Darmawan Prasodjo said expanding the charging network is an important step in building Indonesia's electric vehicle ecosystem and a key part of the country's energy transition efforts.Once, the long, sweltering wait at gas stations was a familiar ritual of Indonesian life. Today, that scene is being replaced by the quiet hum of public charging stations.From young urban generations to retired seniors, Chinese EVs have transitioned from a "new trend" into a preferred choice for Indonesian families. For these drivers, opening the door to a Chinese EV is more than just starting a commute -- it is the beginning of a journey toward a smarter, greener future.