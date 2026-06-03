Pic story of Qinqiang Opera performers in China's Xi'an

Lyu Jinshuang (L), a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, warms up for a performance in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

Lyu Jinshuang, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, performs in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 30, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. Since its founding over four years ago, the youth troupe has staged more than 20 full-length operas and 40 excerpts and won several national awards. (Photo: Xinhua)

Li Yintong, a Qinqiang Opera performer from the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, practices techniques in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)

Yang Shengjuan (L), deputy head of the Youth Troupe of Xi'an Performing Arts Group, instructs a performer in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 29, 2026. Qinqiang Opera, a Chinese folk opera genre originating in the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046 B.C.-771 B.C.), continues to thrive in a vast region of northwest China and was added to China's intangible cultural heritage list in 2006. (Photo: Xinhua)