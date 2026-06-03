Massive fire in Central Jakarta injures 3, displaces hundreds

People check the damaged buildings after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
People check the damaged buildings after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
A man checks the damaged buildings after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Volunteers stage a hand puppet show at a temporary shelter for children after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)