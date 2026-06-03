Massive fire in Central Jakarta injures 3, displaces hundreds

People check the damaged buildings after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

People check the damaged buildings after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man checks the damaged buildings after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Volunteers stage a hand puppet show at a temporary shelter for children after a fire hit a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 2, 2026. A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A massive fire, which swept through a densely populated residential area in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, Monday night, has left three residents injured and forced hundreds of families to leave their homes, authorities said on Tuesday.After several hours of firefighting operations, the fire was brought under control at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, while response efforts were completed at 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, according to local authorities.The fire displaced 330 households, or about 620 people, who were forced to leave their homes.The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency said it received the initial report at around 8:55 p.m. and immediately dispatched firefighters to the scene.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.