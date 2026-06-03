Chinese porcelain cargo found in 18th-century shipwreck off Norway

This photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows pieces of Chinese porcelain recovered from a shipwreck in the Skagerrak Strait off southern Norway. An 18th-century shipwreck carrying the best-preserved cargo of Chinese porcelain ever found in Northern Europe has been discovered in Norwegian waters, the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows Chinese porcelain in a shipwreck in the Skagerrak Strait off southern Norway. An 18th-century shipwreck carrying the best-preserved cargo of Chinese porcelain ever found in Northern Europe has been discovered in Norwegian waters, the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows Chinese porcelain in a shipwreck in the Skagerrak Strait off southern Norway. An 18th-century shipwreck carrying the best-preserved cargo of Chinese porcelain ever found in Northern Europe has been discovered in Norwegian waters, the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2026 shows Chinese porcelain in a shipwreck in the Skagerrak Strait off southern Norway. An 18th-century shipwreck carrying the best-preserved cargo of Chinese porcelain ever found in Northern Europe has been discovered in Norwegian waters, the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage said Monday. (Photo: Xinhua)

An 18th-century shipwreck carrying the best-preserved cargo of Chinese porcelain ever found in Northern Europe has been discovered in Norwegian waters, the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage said Monday.The wreck, known as the Porcelain Shipwreck, lies at a depth of about 600 meters in the Skagerrak Strait and is believed to have sunk in the mid-18th century.According to the directorate, archaeologists have recovered large quantities of blue-and-white Chinese porcelain, along with chandelier fragments, goblets, textiles and grain. Work is still ongoing, and new finds are continuing to emerge. The departure and destination of the shipwreck have not been determined.The wreck was discovered by a Norwegian watchmaker and watch designer who also operates a small remotely operated vehicle and survey company.Norway's Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen said the discovery is of considerable scientific value and could provide new insights into Norway's and Northern Europe's maritime history.The Norwegian Maritime Museum has started a preliminary investigation ahead of a possible excavation. Marine archaeologists spent several days in May investigating the wreck from a research vessel. The work included video recording, photogrammetric survey and the recovery of samples and diagnostic artifacts. The operation used an underwater remotely operated vehicle equipped with a robotic arm, suction device and camera systems.The porcelain is believed to be of Chinese origin and dates from the mid-18th century. The chandelier fragments are thought to be of German or English design, but further research is needed to determine the ship's origin, route and destination, according to the directorate.A selection of the recovered objects is expected to go on display at the Norwegian Maritime Museum in Oslo in June before being sent for further analysis.