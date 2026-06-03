Italy marks 80th anniversary of founding as republic

The Italian aerobatic squad Frecce Tricolori flies over the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2026. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a view of the parade during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Italian aerobatic squad Frecce Tricolori performs during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2026. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Italian aerobatic squad Frecce Tricolori flies over the Victor Emmanuel II National Monument during the Republic Day celebrations in Rome, Italy, on June 2, 2026. Italy on Tuesday marked the 80th anniversary of its founding as a republic. (Photo: Xinhua)