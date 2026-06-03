This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)

People look at the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, June 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)