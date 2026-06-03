PHOTO / WORLD
Temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" on Pont Neuf bridge in Paris
By Xinhua Published: Jun 03, 2026 09:30 AM
This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation La Caverne du Pont Neuf (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation La Caverne du Pont Neuf (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation La Caverne du Pont Neuf (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France. (Photo: Xinhua)



People look at the temporary art installation La Caverne du Pont Neuf (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, June 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People look at the temporary art installation "La Caverne du Pont Neuf" (The Pont Neuf Cave) on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris, France, June 2, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)