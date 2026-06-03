Scenery of Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa

This photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the Blyde River Canyon in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. Blyde River Canyon is known for its rich landscapes and diverse wildlife and flora. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the Blyde River at Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. Blyde River Canyon is known for its rich landscapes and diverse wildlife and flora. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 1, 2026 shows the Blyde River at Blyde River Canyon Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa. Blyde River Canyon is known for its rich landscapes and diverse wildlife and flora. (Photo: Xinhua)