Lula launches public streaming platform and highlights culture's role

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency

By Brasil 247 - Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took part on Saturday in the launch of Tela Brasil, a public streaming platform dedicated exclusively to Brazilian audiovisual productions. During a ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Lula emphasized the importance of culture for economic development, job creation and the strengthening of national identity.According to Brasil 247, Lula defended greater investment in the cultural sector and highlighted the economic impact of audiovisual production. He said cultural activities mobilize different professional sectors and help build a sense of belonging among Brazilians."And we do not even have information on how much culture represents for the economic and professional development of our country. Every small thing, every film, involves hundreds of people working. [...] I think only through culture can we reach the fullness of being able to say, 'I have a homeland,'" Lula said.Tela Brasil was developed by the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Federal University of Alagoas and uses Brazilian technology. The initiative seeks to expand public access to nationally produced audiovisual content through a public digital platform featuring films, documentaries and other Brazilian works.Government officials have described the project as a "Brazilian Netflix." The platform is expected to increase the visibility of independent productions that often receive recognition at festivals and specialized exhibitions but face difficulties reaching larger audiences.The federal government believes the creation of a public streaming service can strengthen Brazil's audiovisual production chain, expand the circulation of domestic works and create new opportunities for independent producers. The platform is also expected to help democratize access to culture and encourage the consumption of Brazilian content.According to the Ministry of Culture, Tela Brasil is the country's first federal public audiovisual streaming service. It brings together historical works, contemporary productions, educational content and collections from federal cultural institutions on a single platform.The service launches with 555 Brazilian audiovisual works, including short, medium and feature-length films, television films and serialized productions. The initial catalog includes 267 short films, 139 feature films, 85 medium-length films or television films and 64 serialized works produced between 1910 and 2025.Among the available content are 19 works that represented Brazil in the Academy Awards race, as well as productions aimed at children and young audiences, musicals, historical records and titles recognized at national and international festivals.The selection includes different formats, historical periods, regions of the country and cultural expressions. It features Black and Indigenous cinema, productions directed by women, content for children and youth, and works related to memory, sustainability, climate justice and Brazilian cultural identities.(Reported by Brasil 247 on May 30, 2026)