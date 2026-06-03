China-Brazil partnership more relevant than ever amid global turbulence: Mauro Vieira

Photo: CFP

By Brasil 247 - Brazil's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said on Monday that the strategic partnership between Brazil and China has become "more relevant than ever amid the current international turbulence." Vieira is in Beijing to participate in the 5th Global Strategic Dialogue between the two countries.The Brazilian Foreign Ministry noted that China has been Brazil's largest trading partner since 2009 and currently absorbs 27 percent of Brazilian exports. In a social media post, the government stated that bilateral trade reached $170.9 billion in 2025, marking the tenth consecutive year of record trade between the two countries.The visit also takes place during the celebrations of the Brazil-China Cultural Year, a series of events aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.Vieira said Brazil remains open to new Chinese investments in industrial modernization, energy transition projects and high-technology sectors. In 2025, Brazil became the world's leading destination for Chinese productive direct investment.Significant progress has been achieved in bilateral relations between China and Brazil, according to the report. Among the recent developments is the mutual exemption of visas for short-term travel, a measure that diplomats consider an important step toward strengthening people-to-people exchanges and promoting tourism flows between the two countries.(Reported by Brasil 247 on June 1, 2026)