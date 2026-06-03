Word games cannot whitewash Japan’s actual action of military expansion, says Chinese FM on Japan Ministry of Defense’s remarks on China

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 03, 2026 05:34 PM

Numbers do not lie, and word games cannot whitewash Japan’s actual action to strengthen its military and expand its armed forces. The more Japan tries to cover it up, the more the international community should stay vigilant, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday. The remarks were made ...