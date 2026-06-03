The Moscow City Tourism Committee unveils new creative strategy for the Chinese market and strengthens cooperation with China

Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee

The Moscow City Tourism Committee hosted an official dinner in Beijing, bringing together more than 100 representatives of China's travel industry, city authorities, and business partners, to showcase the Russian capital's tourism potential, including its summer campaigns. Moscow's updated promotional strategy for the Chinese market was presented at the event.China remains one of Moscow's most important international tourism partners. One vivid proof of this is the cross-cultural projects between the two capitals. Earlier this year, Moscow and Beijing celebrated spring together for the first time through the festivals "Chinese New Year in Moscow" and "Moscow Winter Festival in Beijing." The festivals attracted more than 1.7 million visitors in Moscow and nearly 500,000 residents and visitors in Beijing, demonstrating growing public interest in cultural exchange."Cooperation between Moscow and China goes beyond formal agreements. Many joint projects have already been successfully implemented and resonate with residents of both capitals. And this autumn Moscow will organize several large-scale projects in Beijing and other provinces of China. In partnership with Hunan Province, joint cultural events are planned on its territory. A branded train in the Beijing metro is being developed in partnership with the Beijing Municipal Government. In partnership with the Metropolitan Museum of China, the Museum of Moscow is planning an exhibition dedicated to the traditions of the Moscow tea time," said Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee.The growing tourist flow confirms the effectiveness of this work: in the first quarter of 2026, Moscow welcomed 130,000 visitors from China - a 30% increase compared to the same period in 2025. The profile of Chinese travelers is also evolving, with a growing number of independent travelers aged 18-35 seeking authentic urban experiences beyond standard excursions.To meet these new demands, Moscow is building a comprehensive ecosystem for Chinese tourists. This includes the Discover Moscow travel portal and its Chinese-language social media accounts, Chinese-speaking support at tourist information centers, adapted guides, navigation, and restaurant menus.Building on this ecosystem, the new creative strategy for the Chinese market, "Reveal New Surprises," was presented during the event. Developed in collaboration with a leading Chinese creative agency to ensure a strong local perspective, the strategy fully captures Moscow's tourism offer, positioning the city for the Chinese audience, telling its story in an accessible language, and increasing interest in the destination.

Summer in Moscow

Moscow continues to welcome Chinese travelers. This summer, the city invites visitors to explore its dynamic urban life through the third season of "Summer in Moscow," which officially launched on May 30. Bringing together more than 500 venues across the city with cultural, educational, sports, and lifestyle events, the project offers a wide range of experiences - from historical landmarks and world-class cultural institutions to contemporary spaces, gastronomy, shopping, festivals, and family activities.