Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

6月3日，外交部发言人毛宁主持例行记者会。会上有记者提问称，中方6月1日批评日本防卫大臣小泉进次郎有关涉华言论后，日本防卫省发言人昨天在记者会上作出回应，称中方“反复提出不符合事实的主张”。发言人对此有何评论？On June 3, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning presides over a regular press conference. A reporter asked: After China on June 1 criticized Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi’s remarks concerning China, a spokesperson for Japan’s Ministry of Defense responded at a press conference yesterday, claiming that China had repeatedly made claims that are inconsistent with facts. What is China’s comment?毛宁表示，日本避重就轻、自欺欺人的所谓“事实”，完全是对“再军事化”的伪装。日本避而不谈军国主义侵略扩张罪行、自身背负的国际法义务，始终未能深刻反省历史，反而以“集体自卫权”包装海外派兵，以“发展反击能力”粉饰加强进攻性力量，以“装备技术合作”掩盖杀伤性武器出口，企图通过偷换概念，欺骗日本国内和国际社会。Mao said that Japan’s so-called “facts,” which evade the essential issues and amount to self-deception, are nothing but a disguise for its “remilitarization.” Japan avoids mentioning its crimes of militarist aggression and expansion, as well as the international legal obligations it bears. It has never truly reflected on history. Instead, it packages overseas troop deployments under the banner of “collective self-defense,” whitewashes the strengthening of offensive capabilities as “developing counterstrike capabilities,” and conceals the export of lethal weapons under the name of “equipment and technology cooperation,” attempting to deceive the Japanese public and the international community through concept substitution.“数字不会说谎，文字游戏无法洗白日本整军扩武的实际行动。日本越是遮掩，国际社会越应警惕。”毛宁说。“Numbers do not lie, and word games cannot whitewash Japan’s actual steps to strengthen its military and expand its armed forces. The more Japan tries to cover it up, the more the international community should stay vigilant,” Mao said.