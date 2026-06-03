PHOTO / CHINA
Full water filling
By CNS Photo Published: Jun 03, 2026 11:53 PM
China's Pinglu Canal, a key project on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, achieves full water filling on June 3, 2026 in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: CNS Photo

China's Pinglu Canal, a key project on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, achieves full water filling on June 3, 2026 in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: CNS Photo




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