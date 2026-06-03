China's Pinglu Canal, a key project on the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, achieves full water filling on June 3, 2026 in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: CNS Photo
International Children's Day celebrated across China
Over 100 student representatives from 11 universities in South China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) visit the ...
A child interacts with a performer in a handmade paper costume at an animal-themed party celebrating International Children's ...