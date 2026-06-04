Trump says U.S., Iran to jointly dig out Iran's buried nuclear material

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that talks with Iran are going "very well" and "as of this moment," Tehran has agreed to allow U.S. personnel, in coordination with Iranian authorities, to enter Iran and recover buried nuclear material once the war ends.



"It's very, very hard to get it ... but nevertheless, I want to get at it," Trump told reporters at the White House.



Despite recent strikes in the region, he said that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire taking effect in early April remains in place, suggesting that it is possible an interim deal could be reached "over the weekend" as the ongoing talks are advancing.



"The negotiation itself has gone very well - actually, very well - even if it happens, and it might not happen, but if it happens, it could happen like over the weekend," Trump said.



"A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world," he said. "You know, I'd say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner."



Meanwhile, Trump claimed that Iranian officials have "changed their mind a couple of times, but as it stands now, we will go in sometime in the not-too-distant future."



Iran's naval forces have targeted the "command center" on a U.S. destroyer in the Gulf of Oman in response to U.S. "violations of the regulations" of the Strait of Hormuz and its "hostile" actions against Iranian vessels, state-run IRIB TV reported Wednesday.



Minutes later, the U.S. Central Command denied the claim on X.

