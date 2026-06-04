Smart devices deployed during wheat harvest season in China's Anhui

A worker operates a harvester at a smart farm in Zhengwu Town of Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, June 3, 2026. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places across Anhui. At a smart farm in Fuyang City, a range of smart devices have been deployed to assist in crop monitoring and harvesting operations. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a smart screen inside the cabin of a harvester at a smart farm in Zhengwu Town of Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places across Anhui. At a smart farm in Fuyang City, a range of smart devices have been deployed to assist in crop monitoring and harvesting operations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone patrols a smart farm in Zhengwu Town of Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, June 3, 2026. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places across Anhui. At a smart farm in Fuyang City, a range of smart devices have been deployed to assist in crop monitoring and harvesting operations. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a harvester operating at a smart farm in Zhengwu Town of Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places across Anhui. At a smart farm in Fuyang City, a range of smart devices have been deployed to assist in crop monitoring and harvesting operations. (Photo: Xinhua)