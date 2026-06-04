Lighting drone helps agricultural machines harvest wheat at night in China's Anhui

A drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in a field illuminated by a high-power tethered lighting drone in Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places in Anhui Province. On Tuesday night, the Anhui Hefei Power Supply Company under the State Grid dispatched a high-power tethered lighting drone to illuminate the fields of a farm, helping agricultural machinery operators work at night. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in a field illuminated by a high-power tethered lighting drone in Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places in Anhui Province. On Tuesday night, the Anhui Hefei Power Supply Company under the State Grid dispatched a high-power tethered lighting drone to illuminate the fields of a farm, helping agricultural machinery operators work at night. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows agricultural machines loading harvested wheat onto a truck in a field illuminated by a high-power tethered lighting drone in Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places in Anhui Province. On Tuesday night, the Anhui Hefei Power Supply Company under the State Grid dispatched a high-power tethered lighting drone to illuminate the fields of a farm, helping agricultural machinery operators work at night. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows agricultural machines harvesting wheat in a field illuminated by a high-power tethered lighting drone in Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province. The wheat harvest season recently started in various places in Anhui Province. On Tuesday night, the Anhui Hefei Power Supply Company under the State Grid dispatched a high-power tethered lighting drone to illuminate the fields of a farm, helping agricultural machinery operators work at night. (Photo: Xinhua)