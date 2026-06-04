Guests attend 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Beijing

Guests watch robots dancing at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center on the sidelines of The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Beijing opened here on Tuesday, during which representatives from 56 countries and regions, and 73 cities discussed on the digital and intelligent development of city tourism and a better city life prospect brought by the transformation and upgrading of tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

A guest experiences the technology of replicated digital avatar at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center on the sidelines of The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Beijing opened here on Tuesday, during which representatives from 56 countries and regions, and 73 cities discussed on the digital and intelligent development of city tourism and a better city life prospect brought by the transformation and upgrading of tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests attend the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Beijing held in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Beijing opened here on Tuesday, during which representatives from 56 countries and regions, and 73 cities discussed on the digital and intelligent development of city tourism and a better city life prospect brought by the transformation and upgrading of tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

Guests learn about a digital screen at Zhongguancun International Innovation Center on the sidelines of The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, capital of China, June 2, 2026. The 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue - Beijing opened here on Tuesday, during which representatives from 56 countries and regions, and 73 cities discussed on the digital and intelligent development of city tourism and a better city life prospect brought by the transformation and upgrading of tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)