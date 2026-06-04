21 dead in hotel fire in New Delhi: local media

Indian policemen and officials inspect the site of a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire here on Wednesday, local media reported. Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indian policemen and officials inspect the site of a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire here on Wednesday, local media reported. Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said. (Photo: Xinhua)

Indian policemen are pictured at the site of a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire here on Wednesday, local media reported. Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said. (Photo: Xinhua)

Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, local media reported.Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said.The official added that the fire initially broke out on the ground floor and spread quickly to the upper floors of the Micasa Inn hotel in the Malviya Nagar area.Sources said the ill-fated hotel was built beyond the permitted limits."Only six rooms were allowed, but nearly 25 rooms were illegally built inside the multi-story building. There was no adequate exit from the hotel, and people ran up the stairs to save themselves. Victims were seen jumping out of the hotel building," said one eyewitness.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences at the loss of lives in a post on X.