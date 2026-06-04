21 dead in hotel fire in New Delhi: local media

Indian policemen and officials inspect the site of a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire here on Wednesday, local media reported. Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said. (Photo: Xinhua)
Indian policemen and officials inspect the site of a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire here on Wednesday, local media reported. Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said. (Photo: Xinhua)
Indian policemen are pictured at the site of a hotel fire in New Delhi, India, June 3, 2026. Up to 21 people were killed in a hotel fire here on Wednesday, local media reported. Over 35 people were rescued and later admitted to three different hospitals, a fire department official said. (Photo: Xinhua)