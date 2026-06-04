18th Int'l Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Fair opens in Istanbul

People visit a Chinese company's booth at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 3, 2026. The 18th International Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Fair (KOMATEK 2026) opened at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul on Wednesday. A number of Chinese companies showcased new energy construction machinery and equipment at the event, attracting numerous visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a Chinese company's booth at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 3, 2026. The 18th International Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Fair (KOMATEK 2026) opened at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul on Wednesday. A number of Chinese companies showcased new energy construction machinery and equipment at the event, attracting numerous visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

A Chinese company launches new energy construction machinery at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 3, 2026. The 18th International Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Fair (KOMATEK 2026) opened at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul on Wednesday. A number of Chinese companies showcased new energy construction machinery and equipment at the event, attracting numerous visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a Chinese company's booth at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, on June 3, 2026. The 18th International Construction Machinery, Technology and Equipment Trade Fair (KOMATEK 2026) opened at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul on Wednesday. A number of Chinese companies showcased new energy construction machinery and equipment at the event, attracting numerous visitors. (Photo: Xinhua)