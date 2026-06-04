Kuwait resumes airport's flight operations after alleged Iranian attacks kill 1, injure 63

This handout photo shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (C) inspecting the damaged airport after an attack, in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on June 3, 2026. Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one person was killed and several others injured after ballistic missiles and drones struck civilian and vital facilities across the country, including Kuwait International Airport, in attacks Kuwait attributed to Iran. (Photo: Xinhua)

This handout photo shows Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad al-Abdullah al-Sabah (2nd R) inspecting the damaged airport after an attack, in Farwaniya Governorate, Kuwait, on June 3, 2026. Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one person was killed and several others injured after ballistic missiles and drones struck civilian and vital facilities across the country, including Kuwait International Airport, in attacks Kuwait attributed to Iran. (Photo: Xinhua)

Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Wednesday the resumption of all Kuwait Airways flights through Terminal 4 (T4) at Kuwait International Airport after alleged Iranian attacks killed one people and injured 63.In a statement posted on social media platform X, the DGCA said the decision followed extensive field inspections and technical evaluations carried out by specialized teams and relevant authorities to verify the terminal's operational readiness and its ability to safely receive flights and passengers.Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said one person was killed and several others injured after ballistic missiles and drones struck civilian and vital facilities across the country, including Kuwait International Airport, in attacks Kuwait attributed to Iran.In a statement, the ministry strongly condemned what it described as continued Iranian attacks targeting key civilian infrastructure.Later in the day, Kuwaiti health authorities said 63 people were injured in the attack, prompting the activation of emergency response plans and the mobilization of medical teams across the Gulf state.Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesperson for Kuwait's Ministry of Health, said in press statement that the ministry had been on full alert since the early hours of the attack and had implemented emergency measures to deal with the casualties.Al-Sanad said hospitals received 63 injured people and carried out seven major emergency surgeries following the incident.The injured included civilians, airport employees and travelers, he noted, adding that the casualties suffered a range of injuries, including fractures, head wounds, brain hemorrhages, amputations and blast-related injuries, as well as cases of smoke inhalation.