Russia's flagship economic forum opens in St. Petersburg

People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)
People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)
People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)
People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)