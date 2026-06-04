Russia's flagship economic forum opens in St. Petersburg

People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition hall at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on June 3, 2026, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories. Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums. (Photo: Xinhua)

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) opened here on Wednesday, bringing together about 20,000 representatives from political, business and academic circles from more than 100 countries and territories.The four-day event, themed "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future," focuses on fostering new models of global development amid ongoing transformations in the world economy, according to organizers.The forum features seven thematic tracks and more than 170 dialogues, speeches and discussion sessions. More than 300 business events are also scheduled, including closed-door consultations, thematic roundtables and business breakfasts.Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday that the forum's plenary session is scheduled for Friday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend and deliver a speech.Ushakov added that, after an absence of nearly a decade, the United States has sent an official delegation to the forum, headed by Rodney Cook, chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts.Launched in 1997, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has grown into one of Russia's most important international economic forums.