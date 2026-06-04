World Bicycle Day marked in Jakarta, Indonesia

People ride bicycles to celebrate World Bicycle Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2026. World Bicycle Day is an international event marked annually on June 3 to draw attention to the benefits of using bicycles. (Photo: Xinhua)

People ride bicycles to celebrate World Bicycle Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2026. World Bicycle Day is an international event marked annually on June 3 to draw attention to the benefits of using bicycles. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cyclists gather to celebrate World Bicycle Day in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 3, 2026. World Bicycle Day is an international event marked annually on June 3 to draw attention to the benefits of using bicycles. (Photo: Xinhua)