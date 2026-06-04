Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan

A giant panda plays with its cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A giant panda and its two cubs are pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda cubs rest at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)