PHOTO / CHINA
Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
By Xinhua Published: Jun 04, 2026 10:18 AM
A giant panda plays with its cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A giant panda plays with its cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



A giant panda and its two cubs are pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A giant panda and its two cubs are pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Giant panda cubs rest at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Giant panda cubs rest at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)