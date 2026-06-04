Open-air yoga class held at Bryant Park in New York

People attend an open-air yoga class at Bryant Park in New York, the United States, on June 3, 2026. An open-air yoga class was held on Wednesday at Bryant Park in New York, starting the open air activities of this summer season. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend an open-air yoga class at Bryant Park in New York, the United States, on June 3, 2026. An open-air yoga class was held on Wednesday at Bryant Park in New York, starting the open air activities of this summer season. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend an open-air yoga class at Bryant Park in New York, the United States, on June 3, 2026. An open-air yoga class was held on Wednesday at Bryant Park in New York, starting the open air activities of this summer season. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend an open-air yoga class at Bryant Park in New York, the United States, on June 3, 2026. An open-air yoga class was held on Wednesday at Bryant Park in New York, starting the open air activities of this summer season. (Photo: Xinhua)