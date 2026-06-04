World’s largest offshore converter station ‘Heart of the Sea Wind’ to undergo float-over installation off Yangjiang, Guangdong: media

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 04, 2026 12:49 PM

According to CCTV, the world’s largest offshore converter station, dubbed “Heart of the Sea Wind,” has reached the installation zone of the Qingzhou Offshore Wind Farm in Yangjiang, Guangdong Province, after a maritime journey of more than 1,000 nautical miles, with its float-over installation scheduled to start at sea on ...