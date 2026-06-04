Giant panda-themed ancient town in Sichuan

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows giant panda-themed decorations in Muping Town of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The giant panda ancient town, a national 4A-level scenic spot, is located in Muping Town of Baoxing County. Currently, more than 80 percent of the county area forms part of the Giant Panda National Park, which was established in 2021 and spans 27,000 square km across three provinces -- Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows giant panda-themed decorations in Muping Town of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The giant panda ancient town, a national 4A-level scenic spot, is located in Muping Town of Baoxing County. Currently, more than 80 percent of the county area forms part of the Giant Panda National Park, which was established in 2021 and spans 27,000 square km across three provinces -- Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows giant panda-themed decorations in Muping Town of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The giant panda ancient town, a national 4A-level scenic spot, is located in Muping Town of Baoxing County. Currently, more than 80 percent of the county area forms part of the Giant Panda National Park, which was established in 2021 and spans 27,000 square km across three provinces -- Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows giant panda-themed decorations in Muping Town of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The giant panda ancient town, a national 4A-level scenic spot, is located in Muping Town of Baoxing County. Currently, more than 80 percent of the county area forms part of the Giant Panda National Park, which was established in 2021 and spans 27,000 square km across three provinces -- Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu. (Photo: Xinhua)