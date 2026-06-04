Anyone who crosses the line, violates China's core interests on Taiwan question will inevitably pay the price: FM on latest entry-ban measures on NZ lawmakers involved

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 04, 2026 06:46 PM

A small number of New Zealand lawmakers recently ignored China's serious concerns and firm opposition and insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region. Their actions violated the one-China principle and interfered in China's internal affairs. In accordance with the relevant laws of the People's Republic of China, China has decided ...