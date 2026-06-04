PHOTO / CHINA
Cleaner and greener
By VCG Published: Jun 04, 2026 10:57 PM
Two cleaners from the Luqiao district in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, carry out routine river cleanup on June 4, 2026, ahead of World Environment Day falling on June 5. Photo: VCG

Two cleaners from the Luqiao district in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, carry out routine river cleanup on June 4, 2026, ahead of World Environment Day falling on June 5. Photo: VCG




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