Cleaner and greener

Two cleaners from the Luqiao district in Taizhou, East China's Jiangsu Province, carry out routine river cleanup on June 4, 2026, ahead of World Environment Day falling on June 5. Photo: VCG
Children run in a “family race” activity to celebrate June 1, the Children’s Day, in an ecological park ...
A volunteer from Jiangsu University demonstrates and explains how to test the acidity and alkalinity of water to ...
Volunteers clean up floating debris in a river in a village in Huzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on ...