US imposes sanctions on Cuban president in latest pressure campaign

The United States imposed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and several other individuals and entities on Thursday to ramp up pressure on the island country.



The U.S. Treasury Department has added Diaz-Canel, four other individuals and five entities, including Cuba's Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, to the Specially Designated Nationals List, according to an update posted on the department's website.



Diaz-Canel, 66, succeeded Raul Castro as Cuban president in 2018.



In May, the U.S. government sanctioned 11 Cuban officials and charged Raul Castro over a 1996 incident involving Cuban exiles.



