Trump says U.S. welcomes prospect of Zelensky-Putin direct talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that Washington welcomed the prospect of direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging them to make compromises to end the years-long conflict.



"I'm glad that they're maybe talking about meeting," Trump told reporters at the White House, in response to an open letter in which Zelensky proposed direct talks with Putin. "I think it would be great if they met. They should. Get it done."



"They're going to both make compromises, I suggested those compromises, and ... we've had a lot to do with it," Trump said.



Trump declined to reveal what concessions the leaders agreed to make to bring about an end to the conflict.



Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky called on Putin to engage in direct talks to end the war, arguing that continued fighting was affecting Russia's resources and its international standing.



"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting," he said in the open letter published on the Ukrainian presidency's website.



Zelensky can come to Moscow at any time if he wishes to hold talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.



"President Putin said that if Zelensky wants to talk, he can come to Moscow and do so," Peskov said.



