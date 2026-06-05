Kremlin says Zelensky can come to Moscow for talks any time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can come to Moscow any time if he wishes to hold talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.



Zelensky published a letter earlier Thursday proposing a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the participation of Europe and the United States, to discuss the peace process.



"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us -- and you. I am proposing a meeting," Zelensky wrote in the letter.



Zelensky also called for setting a clear date for the meeting and said that Ukraine stands prepared for a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations.



He noted that Switzerland, Türkiye, and some Arab countries have expressed readiness to host such talks.



Peskov said the Kremlin has reviewed the letter and will report to Putin after his working meeting.



"President Putin has said that if Zelensky wants to talk, he can come to Moscow and do so," Peskov said.



Commenting on U.S. efforts to help settle the Ukraine conflict, Peskov said Russia has never idealized the United States' role and that its national interests remain the top priority.

