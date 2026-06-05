Craftsmen preserve national intangible cultural heritage of colored glaze in China's Shandong

A craftsman makes a colored glaze artwork at a workshop of "Heshunlu" in Boshan District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Sun Yunhao (R) discusses an integration invention with a Danish ceramist at a workshop of "Heshunlu" in Boshan District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a colored glaze artwork being heated in a kiln at a workshop of "Heshunlu" in Boshan District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows colored glaze artworks by Sun Yunhao. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Sun Yunhao introduces a colored glaze artwork he made at an exhibition room of "Heshunlu" in Boshan District of Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province, May 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This undated file photo shows the colored glaze mural "Animal World" by Sun Yunhao at the Beijing Zoo Station on Subway Line 4 in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)