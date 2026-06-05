Students in Liuzhou prepare for upcoming national college entrance exam

Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students prepare for the upcoming national college entrance exam at a high school in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 4, 2026. This year's national college entrance exam, also known as the gaokao, will start from June 7. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)