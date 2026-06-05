View of Huanglong scenic area in Aba, China's Sichuan

This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a view of the Huanglong scenic area in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a view of the Huanglong scenic area in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a view of the Huanglong scenic area in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

This photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a view of the Huanglong scenic area in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)