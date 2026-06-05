J-16 jet sets out for training

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation troop with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command speeds up for takeoff during a recent multi-sortie flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Zhitao)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation troop with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command soars up into sky during a recent multi-sortie flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Zhitao)

A pilot assigned to an aviation troop with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command performs a maneuver during a recent multi-sortie flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Zhitao)

A J-16 fighter jet attached to an aviation troop with the air force under the Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command deploys its drag-chute to slow down on the runway during a recent multi-sortie flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Zhitao)