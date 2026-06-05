Palestinian farmers harvest wheat in Nablus, West Bank

A Palestinian farmer harvests wheat in the village of As-Sawiya, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian farmer harvests wheat in the village of As-Sawiya, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian farmer harvests wheat in the village of As-Sawiya, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

A Palestinian farmer harvests wheat in the village of As-Sawiya, south of Nablus in the West Bank, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)