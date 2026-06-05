12th Red Square Book Festival kicks off in Moscow

People visit the 12th Red Square Book Festival in Moscow, Russia, on June 4, 2026. The 12th Red Square Book Festival kicked off here Thursday, showcasing over 150,000 books from more than 400 participating publishers. Running through to June 7, the festival will also feature musical performances, literary musicals, book launches, and discussion panels. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People enjoy a musical performance during the 12th Red Square Book Festival in Moscow, Russia, on June 4, 2026. The 12th Red Square Book Festival kicked off here Thursday, showcasing over 150,000 books from more than 400 participating publishers. Running through to June 7, the festival will also feature musical performances, literary musicals, book launches, and discussion panels. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the 12th Red Square Book Festival in Moscow, Russia, on June 4, 2026. The 12th Red Square Book Festival kicked off here Thursday, showcasing over 150,000 books from more than 400 participating publishers. Running through to June 7, the festival will also feature musical performances, literary musicals, book launches, and discussion panels. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)