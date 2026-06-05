PLA Eastern Theater Command dispatches air and naval forces to monitor Dutch frigate throughout Taiwan Straits transit

By: Global Times | Published: Jun 05, 2026 11:11 PM

Since May 27, the ship-borne helicopter of the Dutch frigate HNLMS De Ruyter illegally intruded into the airspace over China’s Xisha Qundao, and then the frigate transited the Taiwan Straits, Senior Colonel Xu Chenghua, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command, said on Friday. The PLA Eastern ...