Putin says he sees no point in personal meeting with Zelensky

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that he does not see the point in a personal meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Zelensky published a letter on Thursday proposing a face-to-face meeting with Putin, with the participation of Europe and the United States, to discuss the peace process.



"I don't see the point yet," Putin said, answering a question about whether he would meet with the author of the "open letter."



He added that he never refused to meet with Zelensky, but is against "beating around the bush."



Putin said Russia does not need short-term agreements, but rather ones "for a long historical perspective" and solutions in place before such a meeting can take place.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Zelensky can come to Moscow any time if he wishes to hold talks with Putin.



