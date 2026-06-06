Iran's IRGC says US bases in region targeted with missiles in response to US attacks; Bahrain, Kuwait activated air raid sirens: Xinhua
By Global Times Published: Jun 06, 2026 12:24 PM
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Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that it targeted US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain with ballistic missiles in response to US attacks, while Bahrain and Kuwait activated air raid sirens, according to reports from Xinhua, citing regional sources.
Iran's IRGC also fired on four tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing an IRGC statement.
Earlier, the US Central Command said on social media that US forces shot down four attack drones launched by Iran toward the Strait of Hormuz, and subsequently carried out airstrikes on coastal radar sites in Iran's Goruk and on Qeshm Island, according to another report by Xinhua on Saturday.
Previously, after US strikes on Iranian military targets, Iran had launched retaliatory attacks against US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and other regions, according to the report.
Several explosions were heard in Iran's Sirik, near the coast of the Strait of Hormuz around 2:30 am local time on Saturday. There has been no official confirmation regarding the source of the explosions or further details at this stage, per Xinhua citing Iranian media reports.
In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday that air raid sirens were sounded across the country. Authorities urged residents to remain calm, head to safe locations, and follow official updates, the report said.
Shortly before that, Kuwait also issued air raid sirens. The Kuwaiti military said its air defenses were intercepting hostile missile and drone attacks. It added that explosions heard in the country were the result of interception operations, Xinhua reported.