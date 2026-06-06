Ancient stone statues stand amid golden wheat fields during harvest in C China

A harvester operates at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a harvester operating at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Photo: Xinhua)

A harvester operates at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province, June 4, 2026. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 4, 2026 shows a harvester operating at a wheat field in the Yongtai Mausoleum area in Gongyi, central China's Henan Province. Stone statues at Yongtai Mausoleum, an imperial tomb of Song Dynasty (960-1127), stand amid farmlands, witnessing another bumper harvest here. (Photo: Xinhua)