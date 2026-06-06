E China's Shandong tailors photovoltaic power development to local conditions

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a photovoltaic power project side by side with salt fields in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Shandong Province has seen the development in its photovoltaic power sector with complementary modes in light of local conditions over recent years. These innovative modes blaze a path for "three wins" for clean energy exploration, ecological environment protection, and economic benefits. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 3, 2026 shows a farming-photovoltaic power complementary project in Huimin County, Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Shandong Province has seen the development in its photovoltaic power sector with complementary modes in light of local conditions over recent years. These innovative modes blaze a path for "three wins" for clean energy exploration, ecological environment protection, and economic benefits. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows staff members conducting routine patrol at a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Gaoqing County, Zibo City, east China's Shandong Province. Shandong Province has seen the development in its photovoltaic power sector with complementary modes in light of local conditions over recent years. These innovative modes blaze a path for "three wins" for clean energy exploration, ecological environment protection, and economic benefits. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on June 2, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm at a mining subsidence area in Binhu Town, Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province. Shandong Province has seen the development in its photovoltaic power sector with complementary modes in light of local conditions over recent years. These innovative modes blaze a path for "three wins" for clean energy exploration, ecological environment protection, and economic benefits. (Photo: Xinhua)