View of Jablonna Palace in Poland

Cyclists ride through the Jablonna Palace complex near Warsaw, Poland on June 5, 2026. The Jablonna Palace is a notable neoclassical palace complex about 20 kilometers north of Warsaw. (Photo: Xinhua)

A pavilion is seen in the Jablonna Palace complex near Warsaw, Poland on June 5, 2026. The Jablonna Palace is a notable neoclassical palace complex about 20 kilometers north of Warsaw. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man rests in the Jablonna Palace complex near Warsaw, Poland on June 5, 2026. The Jablonna Palace is a notable neoclassical palace complex about 20 kilometers north of Warsaw. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sculptures on a memorial arch are seen in the Jablonna Palace complex near Warsaw, Poland on June 5, 2026. The Jablonna Palace is a notable neoclassical palace complex about 20 kilometers north of Warsaw. (Photo: Xinhua)